China limits beards, veils in Muslim region

CHINA is stepping up a campaign against religious extremism in the far western region of Xinjiang by implementing new regulations from tomorrow which aim to clarify major acts of extremism, propose detailed measures to prevent, contain and purge them, and identify responsibilities of government departments and the public.

China has chose to introduce a new set of rules as part of measures to check “religious extremism” in the Uyghur Muslim-dominated region of Xinjiang, located in the country’s far west. They also ban naming children with the intent to “exaggerate religious fervor”, not letting children attend regular school, disobeying family planning policies and damaging legal documents intentionally. They are also ordered to report such women to the…

It is yet to learn how the regulation would be enforced and part of it also adds that refuse or rejection to watching state television or radio will be an offense.

Officials would ban spreading “extremist ideas“, as well as marrying under religious rites and not legal procedures, and “using the name of Halal to meddle in the secular life of others“.

The new rules posted to news.ts.cn yesterday state: “Parents should use good moral conduct to influence their children, educate them to revere science, persue culture, uphold ethnic unity and refuse and oppose extremism”.

Successive bans on select “extremist behaviours” have previously been introduced in in areas of Xinjiang, including stopping people with headscarves, veils and long beards from boarding buses in at least one city.

The new rules is set to come into effect on April 1.

Beijing has blamed the unrest on Islamist militants, though rights groups say the violence is a reaction to repressive Chinese policies and separatists claim the region has been illegally occupied since 1949.

Last October China banned parents and guardians from encouraging their children into religious activities. However, in recent years many have begun taking up practices more commonly followed in Saudi Arabia or Pakistan, such as making women wear a full face veil, seen by some as a sign of opposition towards the central government.

Earlier in March, at the annual meeting of China’s parliament, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Xinjiang needs a “great wall of iron” that would protect the region.