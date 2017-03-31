China’s CFLP manufacturing PMI hits 51.8, beating expectations

Major sub-indexes posted upticks, pointing to strengthened momentum of the manufacturing sector, said NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe.

China’s official factory gauge climbed to the highest in nearly five years, the latest evidence of gathering momentum in the world’s second-largest economy.

The reading was stronger than the 51.6 that economists had expected and the highest since April 2012.

“High-tech manufacturing continued its rapid expansion, and some traditional manufacturing industries’ production and management conditions continue to be on the mend”, Zhao said.

Commercial activities in the service sector grew steadily to 54.2 in March, while the index for new orders rose for the second consecutive month in March, indicating growing market demand.

Total new orders also showed improvement, rising to 53.3 from February’s 53.

President Xi, who has touted his nation’s role as the key driver of global growth, flies to the largest economy next week for what Donald Trump has predicted will be a very hard meeting.

China’s PMI is widely watched because it provides one of the earliest insights into the economy. A private PMI compiled by financial magazine Caixin and Markit is due for released on Saturday.

The latest data add to recent evidence that China’s economy is stabilizing. Customs data out earlier this month showed that imports and exports expanded in the first two months of the year after weakening near the end of 2016.

Beijing has said it wants to reorient the economy away from relying on debt-fuelled investment and towards a consumer-driven model, but the transition has proven challenging, leading to the slower growth readings in recent years.