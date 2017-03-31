China’s ICBC Q4 profit dips 0.6 pct, beats analyst estimates

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the country’s largest lender by market value, said Thursday that its net profits rose 0.5 percent to 279.1 billion yuan ($40.5 billion) in 2016, but its bad loan ratio was also up.

ICBC’s results came after three other leading Chinese banks posted modest profit growth for previous year, as they battle the lowest net interest margins since at least 2011 amid a slowing economy.

Yi Huiman made the comments at a press conference following the release of the bank’s annual results.

The increase, compared with a almost flat condition a year earlier, was based on better loan business and a almost 12-percent cut on operational cost, according to the bank’s annual report filed to both Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

The bank took in revenue of 641.7 billion yuan last year, a 4 percent year-on-year decline due to falling income from interest.

Net interest income, the main indicator of a bank’s profitability, shed 7.1 percent to 471.85 billion yuan, as the banking regulator cut the key interest rate six times in a row from 2014 to 2015, the report showed.

CCB, AgBank and Bank of Communications (BoCom) have all this week reported their lowest NIM since at least 2011.

Write-offs at ICBC jumped by almost a quarter a year ago to 74.14 billion yuan, helping stem the flow of NPLs. ICBC’s bad-loan coverage ratio, which measures provisions against soured credit, stood at 136.7 percent by December, marking the fourth straight quarter that the ratio has been below the regulatory minimum of 150 percent.

Its NPL ratio fell to 1.52 percent at the end of last year from 1.58 percent a year earlier.