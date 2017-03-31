China’s Xi to meet Trump in Florida next week

Relations between the USA and China have been uncertain since Trump’s election. Trump added, “American companies must be prepared to look at other alternatives”.

Zhu Feng, director of the International Relations Institute at Nanjing University, said the meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Xi was “never going to be easy”. Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan would attend a welcome banquet hosted by Trump and his wife Melania, Zheng said.

During the presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly railed against the trade imbalance between the United States and China.

The summit on April 6 and 7 will be the first meeting between the two men in what many argue is the most important bilateral relationship in the world, and it comes amid heightened tensions in Asia.

“Chinese companies’ investment in the U.S. is growing rapidly and creating job opportunities there, which can help address the trade deficit”, Zeguang said, urging Washington to create “a good environment” for Chinese businesses investing in the US.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang stressed the need to see the big picture while fostering mutual trade interests.

General Electric Co Chief Executive Officer Jeff Immelt urged Trump on Thursday to maintain the country’s economic relationship with China, saying the United States had much to gain from globalization.

Relations have been strained by China s fierce opposition to a U.S. missile defense system being rolled out in South Korea to protect against attacks from the North.

As the White House put it in a statement announcing the visit, “The two leaders will discuss global, regional, and bilateral issues of mutual concern”.

Fortunately, China and the United States have always been able to seek common ground while reserve differences, and have shown willingness to manage their disagreements and jointly maintain stability in bilateral ties, as well as peace in the region and beyond.

The outposts were built in recent years over objections by the US and rival claimants by piling sand on top of coral reefs, followed by the construction of military grade 10,000-foot airstrips, barracks, lighthouses, radar stations and other infrastructure.

Relations between China and the USA under former President Obama were strained by issues including China’s island-building in the South China Sea, allegations of cyberhacking and a US policy rebalance to Asia. Before taking office, Trump angered Beijing by accepting a congratulatory phone call from Tsai Ing-wen, the island’s pro-independence leader, and hinted he might reconsider it recognition of the one-China policy.

“We are willing to work with the USA to expand areas of cooperation and to properly handle economic and trade frictions through dialogue and communication”, Mr Lu said.

