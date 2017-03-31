China’s Xi to meet Trump, who predicts ‘difficult’ meeting

In a statement Thursday, the White House said that the leaders will “discuss global, regional, and bilateral issues of mutual concern”. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will host Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan at a dinner on Thursday evening, it added.

The dollar has strengthened against major global currencies over the past few sessions, with an index tracking the USA currency against a basket of major rivals climbing for the fourth straight session to 100.59.

They will meet at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on 6 and 7 April. Chinese officials believe a meeting at Mar-a-Lago will be more “relaxed and informal”, the Times reported earlier this month, and the casual environment would mean less pressure to emerge from the meeting with any concrete agreements.

Zheng said the U.S. could help address the imbalance by relaxing regulations on high tech exports to China and further opening to Chinese investment.

Comments by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on China’s military build-up in the South China Sea further chilled ties.

He also endorsed the “One China” policy, which has governed the fragile relations between the United States, China and Taiwan for decades, after questioning its legitimacy shortly after his election.

On the other side, China has activated all its contacts in the U.S.to make bridges with the new administration, according to an Indian source.

The summit at Trump s Florida residence would be the first face-to-face meeting between the heads of the world s two most powerful nations and leading economies.

Trump and Xi have also spoken on the phone before so efforts have been made to make the upcoming summit a slightly less awkward encounter.

“If the USA can relax its control on high-tech exports to China and also create a level playing field. for Chinese investment in the USA, that will also be helpful in addressing the trading imbalance between two countries”, Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang said, following Trump’s latest criticism of Beijing.

“This is an opportunity for President Trump to develop a relationship in person with President Xi”.

There are a lot of big things that the U.S. needs to accomplish with China, and it will work on them, he said.

“China’s leadership has become increasingly irritated at being repeatedly told by Washington to rein in North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs and by the United States decision to install an advanced missile defense system in South Korea”.