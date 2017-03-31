China still committed to Paris climate change deal – foreign ministry

US President Donald Trump signed an order on Tuesday to undo Obama-era climate change regulations, keeping a campaign promise to support the coal industry and calling into question US support for the worldwide deal to fight global warming.

China and the European Union need to show joint leadership on climate change and can not expect the “same leadership” from the United States under the Trump administration, European climate commissioner Miguel Arias Canete says. Carbon dioxide accounts for more than 80% of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, and fossil fuel-fired power plants are the largest source of the nation’s Carbon dioxide emissions.

China is keen to be seen leading the way in reducing climate change which Trump has in the past dismissed as a “hoax“.

It was considered another victory for both McConnell and U.S. Senator Rand Paul, as each pointed towards Trump’s involvement with the repealing of and act commonly known as the “Stream Buffer Rule” – an Environmental Protection Agency mandate that, among other things, prohibited coal mining within 100 feet of streams or other bodies of water.

Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) slammed President Donald Trump’s plan to prioritize job creation over climate change regulations on CNN.

Trump’s policies could in turn nudge up the global rise in temperatures by about 0.1 degree Celsius (1.8 Fahrenheit) from a projected 2.8 degrees (5.0F) by 2100, based on existing government pledges for action, he said.

All signers should “fulfill their pledges and implement the agreement with positive actions”, Lu said.

A report Tuesday from S&P Global Ratings said green finance “is coming of age” after the Paris agreement.

China long resisted binding emissions limits, citing its economic development needs.

Despite the lack of a formal commitment, China already is making faster progress than most countries due to official efforts to reduce reliance on steel production and other heavy industry and to promote technology and consumer spending.

Morningstar estimated that coal could constitute as little as 20 percent of USA electric generation capacity by 2024, down from 50 percent in 2005 and 30 percent now.

The suspense could last for some time, perhaps until the G7 meeting of world leaders in late May, or even the July G20 in Germany, experts say. The history of energy use is a sequence of transitions to sources that are cheaper, cleaner and more flexible.

Puget Sound Energy gets 36 percent of the power it sells from hydropower and 35 percent from four coal-burning power plants it partially owns in Colstrip, Montana. As a result, coking coal’s share in America’s overall coal use has fallen below 3 percent.

“Gutting the Obama administration’s initiative to curb air pollution will mean more children will suffer life-threatening asthma attacks and more adults will die before their time“, he noted in a written press statement.

Even within the Trump administration some, key figures have a record of supporting renewable energy, including Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who oversaw huge expansion of wind energy in Texas while he was governor of the state. “For generations, the people of southern and eastern Kentucky and coalfields across the country worked hard to produce the coal that fueled affordable American energy”.

Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday to undo the Clean Power Plan, which aimed to slash carbon emissions by coal plans and other power utilities. Fossil fuels accounted for just 22 percent of jobs in the sector. The global green bond market doubled to nearly $83 billion, led by China and corporate issuers, in the wake of Paris. The Obama administration had argued the program must be modernized to ensure a fair financial return to taxpayers and address climate change. It also eliminates a rule restricting fracking on public lands and another that requires energy companies to provide data on methane emissions at oil and gas operations.

Legally, the Supreme Court’s 2007 decision, MA v. EPA, held that if the EPA determined carbon dioxide is a pollutant causing harm to human health and welfare, then it is empowered to regulate it under the 1992 amendments of the Clean Air Act.