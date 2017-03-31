China urges Trump to ease high-tech export controls

President Donald Trump said Thursday his scheduled meeting next week with Chinese leader Xi Jinping will be hard because the U.S.no longer can afford “massive trade deficits and job losses”.

According to the tweets by the USA president, his meeting with Xi at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on April 6 and 7 would not be easy “in that we can no longer have massive trade deficits. and job losses”.

Trump had even raised questions about why the USA should adhere to the “One China” policy of diplomatically recognizing only Beijing, not Taiwan, when China is not helping the U.S. with the North Korea problem, though he later promised to respect the policy.

“We can no longer have massive trade deficits and job losses. American companies must be prepared to look at other alternatives”, Donald Trump said in two Twitter messages.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump will host dinner for Xi and Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan on April 6, it said.

“This is a very risky way to start the meeting”, said Amy King, a senior lecturer at Australian National University and expert on Chinese foreign relations.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ended a trip to Asia this month in Beijing, agreeing to work together with China on North Korea and stressing Trump’s desire to enhance understanding.

“We welcome foreign companies to explore the Chinese market in accordance with the law”, he added.

During his election campaign, Trump accused China of unfair trade policies, criticized its island-building in the strategic South China Sea, and accused it of doing too little to constrain North Korea.

China’s immediate response to Trump’s tweet was diplomatic, with Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang telling reporters Friday morning that “both sides look forward to a successful meeting so that a correct direction can be set for the growth of bilateral relations”.

The vice foreign minister stressed that trade relations between the United States and China have brought benefits to both countries.

“This is an opportunity for President Trump to develop a relationship in person with President Xi”.

“Allies are nervous”, King said.

The US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Thursday said China can and must do more to force North Korea to halt its nuclear and missile programs.

In a statement Thursday, the White House said that the leaders will “discuss global, regional, and bilateral issues of mutual concern”. I know China wants to see North Korea stop with the testing. They’re not going to cave. China is North Korea’s most important source of diplomatic support and economic assistance.

In a tweet on Thursday evening, Trump said the highly anticipated meeting between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies, which is also expected to cover differences over North Korea and China’s strategic ambitions in the South China Sea, “will be a very hard one”.

