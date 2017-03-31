Chinese demand for elephant ivory drops, new report says

The researchers, Lucy Vigne and Esmond Martin, concluded that the legal trade in ivory is dying.

The wholesale price of raw ivory in China dropped by nearly two-thirds in the last three years, from an average of $2,100 per kilogram in 2014 to just $370 per kilogram in February.

China’s State Forestry Administration announced the closure of the ivory carving workshops and retail outlets on its website on March 24, as part of an “orderly process” to end the trade. By February 2017 it had reached just $730 per kg.

Research by Save the Elephants in eight Chinese cities found licensed sellers were winding down stocks ahead of the retail ban. The falling prices reflect a decrease in demand for ivory.

Some conservationists have welcomed the latest findings.

Says Ian Douglas-Hamilton president of Save the Elephants. “There is now greater hope for the species”.

But it remains unclear how the closing of the legal market will affect the illegal trade in elephant ivory and the poaching it drives.

Speaking about China’s decision, executive director of the Wildlife Conservation Society in Asia, Aili Kang, said: “I am very proud of my country for showing this leadership that will help ensure that elephants have a fighting chance to beat extinction”.

Tougher economic times, a sustained advocacy campaign and China’s apparent commitment to shutting down its domestic ivory trade this year were the drivers of the change, elephant experts said. Wildlife groups say Hong Kong’s legal ivory trade provides cover for a vast illegal trade that is fueling a poaching crisis decimating elephant herds in Africa.

Rhino horn and ivory, which is found in elephant tusks, can be illegally sold for huge amounts of money. Late past year economic data suggested that growth prospects in the world’s second largest economy remain gloomy.

This is meant to reduce demand and price because the illegal market needs big profits to operate, given the high risks of operating a multinational smuggling operation. Professor Alejandro Nadal, an economist from the Centre for Economic Studies, El Colegio de México, warned we must not jump to conclusions.

“If the price goes down there is less incentive, for a poacher there is a relationship between risk and reward. It is profits”, he said.

Ivory’s prices have been cut in retail stalls, and displays have been taken down.

The demand for ivory has dropped by more than half since early 2014.

“Japan is the largest remaining legal domestic ivory market”. The 130 licensed outlets in China gradually have been reducing the quantity of ivory items on display for sale, and recently have been cutting prices to improve sales, the report says. “While legal dealers have suffered, illegal traders have been enjoying a profitable business”, the report concludes.

“Once they don’t have an appetite for ivory it will no longer be attractive to kill elephants”.