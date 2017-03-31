Christopher Nolan says ‘Dunkirk’ is not going to Cannes

Dunkirk returns Nolan to the middle of summer movie season after his most recent film, 2014’s Interstellar, opened in November.

The images left CinemaCon audiences on the edge of their seats as the director premiered new footage from his long-awaited epic about the Second World War evacuation.

The military operation under the name of Operation Dynamo, and also known as Miracle of Dunkirk, took place to evacuate the allied soldiers from the harbour and beaches of Dunkirk.The director said, he had portrayed the incident in the ” most visceral” way. It’s an epic tale, and one that Nolan is fervently passionate about telling.

Christopher Nolan will be taking moviegoers to war with his upcoming drama Dunkirk, and he offered a glimpse of the front lines during Warner Bros.’ presentation at CinemaCon on Wednesday.

The footage shown to exhibitors included a pair of soldiers trying to bring an injured soldier across a crowded bridge while Tom Hardy’s fighter pilot character is battling Nazis. Meanwhile, an “intense ticking sound” racks up “tension that promises to lead to an explosive moment”.

The Hollywood Reporter provides a brief rundown of the footage on display.

Theater owners have always been a fan of the British director, his ardent support for the cinema going experience and preservation of film, winning him many allies.

“This is the first time we’re using IMAX cameras to their full effect”. He said they are cutting Dunkirk in 70mm film prints and will also have high-quality Imax prints available.

Dunkirk is set for release on July 21st 2017 and features a cast that includes Nolan regulars Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy alongside Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, Jack Lowden, James D’Arcy, Barry Keoghan, Tom Glynn-Carney and newcomer Fionn Whitehead.

“Most important to say here is this is a story that needs to carry you through the suspenseful situation and I make you feel like you are there, and the only way to do that is through theatrical distribution”, Nolan told the crowd.