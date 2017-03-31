CIBC boosts offer for PrivateBancorp to $4.9 billion

PrivateBancorp’s shareholders are expected to vote on the transaction in mid-May.

PVTB were up more than 5% this afternoon after climbing to a best-ever $60.43 a share soon after Thursday’s opening bell.

CIBC announced the acquisition in June previous year, but the plan has been in doubt since PrivateBancorp postponed a shareholder vote to approve it in December after some investors said they would reject the offer.

This values PrivateBancorp at $4.9 billion based on Wednesday’s closing price of CIBC, a 20% increase over the initial terms announced June 29.

Barclays analyst John Aiken suggested in a report to clients that the revised offer would likely be enough to get the deal over the finish line, but investors might not be happy with the cost. If successful, the PrivateBancorp deal would be CIBC’s biggest acquisition.

The Canadian bank initially had offered $18.80 in cash and 0.3657 of a common share in exchange for each PrivateBancorp share, valuing the USA firm at about $3.8 billion as of June 29. And no self-respecting institution wants to be a two-time loser. CM shares were down nearly 3% in late NY trading after earlier sinking as low as $84.72 a share. CIBC is the most Canada-focused of the country’s major lenders.

The higher bid shines a light on CIBC’s desire to diversify into the USA market, yet highlights investor worries about whether the bank might be paying too much for the asset. The PrivateBank and Trust Company (the Bank or the PrivateBank) is its bank subsidiary. At the time of the announcement CIBC was trading at around $120 a share – meaning that it could pay up to another $1 billion, provided that the cash component of the offer didn’t change.

CIBC has agreed to pay US$24.40 in cash and 0.4176 of a share for each Bancorp share. Thursday, CIBC said it expects to derive US$340 million (C$450 million) of net income in fiscal 2020 “and become accretive to CIBC’s earnings per share”. CIBC will hold its annual meeting on 6 April. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.