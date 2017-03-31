Close call for Venice’s Rialto Bridge

Italian police said Thursday that they had dismantled terrorist cell in operating out of the historical center of Venice, arresting three men in raids on 12 homes in the city.

Police had been monitoring the Kosovars since past year – bugging their apartments, tapping their phones and tracking their online communications.

Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro said all those detained had Italian residency permits. One of the suspects was arrested in an apartment close to La Fenice, Venice’s opera house.

On March 22, Khalid Masood mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing three, and then fatally stabbed a policeman near Parliament.

D’Ippolito said the suspects were “truly dangerous” and were suspected of plotting attacks both in Italy and overseas.

It was the return of the fighter from Syria that awoke the authorities’ suspicions and gave them reason to start the investigation.

His interlocutor, the teenager, responded: “With Venice, you immediately gain paradise because of all the infidels here”.

‘There was a lot of talk about unconditional support to ISIS.

Venice prosecutor Adelchi d’Ippolito told reporters that the comment about blowing it up “was one the most worrying and alarming remarks we heard” on the intercept.

He said in addition to the detentions, police searched 12 sites in Venice’s centre, Mestre and nearby Treviso.

A view of Rialto Bridge in Venice, Italy December 14, 2012.

The 16th-century Rialto Bridge spans the Grand Canal and is often packed with tourists.

They were also recorded discussing the possibility of carrying out a similar attack in Venice, as well as their desire to join jihadists in Syria, according to La Repubblica.

A police statement reveals that the terrorist suspects were arrested in a series of overnight raids, performed following confirmation that they have gone through “religious radicalization“.

Central terror prevention staff, Carabinieri sniffer-dog units, bomb squads and forensics police also took part in the operation.