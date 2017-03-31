Coaches at women’s NCAA Final Four have deep connections

SC plays Stanford on Friday.

Geno Auriemma, Tara VanDerveer and Dawn Staley have decades-long connections through womens NCAA Final Fours and Olympic gold medals.

Staley will get another chance on Friday when SC (31-4) faces Stanford (32-5) in a national semifinal contest at the American Airlines Center.

The moment South Carolina’s senior center Alaina Coates went down with a season-ending ankle injury could have wrecked the Gamecocks season.

Stanford players take part in practice for the women’s NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Dallas. She pushed those Olympic players, the greatest assemblage of talent in women’s basketball history at that time, very, very hard.

SC guard Allisha Gray, left, and forward A’ja Wilson, right, take part in a practice session for the women’s NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Dallas.

Staley has brought that approach to her own coaching career, from when she first started at Temple (a job, incidentally, VanDerveer told her not to take), to SC, where she has transformed the Gamecocks into a national power, reaching the Final Four for the second time in three seasons. “You’ve got to get their minds right”, SC coach Dawn Staley said Thursday. “Hopefully, our day has come”. The Gamecocks (31-4) play Stanford (32-5) in the first national semifinal Friday night at the home of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. They’ll go up against Stanford Friday night, and if they win that game, they’d play for the national championship Sunday. “Not as many women want to coach”, said Auriemma, who has won four straight national titles and 11 overall.

The four-time defending national champion Huskies, in their 10th consecutive Final Four, play Mississippi State in the nightcap Friday.

VanDerveer has a steep challenge to continue her winning streak versus Staley, and the Stanford coach knows it.

Stanford will counter with a balanced team that features a trio of double-digit scorers in forward Erica McCall (14.4 points per game) and guards Brittany McPhee (13.4) and Karlie Samuelson (12.8), as well as facilitator guard Marta Sniezek, who averages 4.4 assists. Can your team get one big rebound that will be the difference between winning and the end of your season? “We never looked back”.

Indeed that proved to be true, it just meant SC was going to look a little different. It wasnt me, believe me, saying, Hey, Vic, if you do this, this and this, next year you guys are going to be in the Final Four.

The nine-time Associated Press coach of the year said, “it’s not like people are consciously depriving women of opportunities”. “She’s a competitive person, coach, player”.

“It was an open practice and I was watching her team run our plays better than we ran our plays”, Staley said. I still use the foundation of how I approach games from the days in which she taught me as an Olympian, the times we spent together..

Being forced into a smaller lineup has led to the emergence of guard Kaela Davis, a junior transfer from Georgia Tech and the daughter of longtime National Football League player Antonio Davis. She did not sugarcoat her critiques of the world’s best players. Her dad told her at the start of the season that he was going to book the flight to Dallas.

“It really is down to this”, said Staley, looking at her fingers.