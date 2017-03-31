Coaches: Carolina Final Four advantage to fade after tipoff

North Carolina is never, ever going to play small-ball, as Roy Williams is one of the last remaining coaches that still plays two big men nearly regardless of the situation. Both the University of SC men’s and women’s basketball teams are in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. It’s their second Final Four in three years. OR will keep it close and competitive, but North Carolina will put them away with a 4.5-point spread, if the prediction by OddShark via Bleacher Report turns out to be accurate.

Mr. Martin, the former high school math teacher, took the place of Frank Martin, the head coach of SC, for just a few minutes at Thursday’s press conference for the Final Four.

After cutting down the nets in Stockton, California on Monday, the Gamecocks headed straight to Dallas for the Final Four.

Those point guards will be key to not turning the ball over.

But Dorsey, a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard, understands good timing. The Zags don’t exactly rely on the 3  they were 275th nationally at 26 percent of their made shots  but have four players who made at least 40 shots from the arc this season. When he’s putting up 24 points a night, OR is a different – a better – team. Each opponent – Marquette, Duke, Baylor and Florida – has been held under its season shooting percentage.

“Our guys haven’t been scared to step up onto every stage that has been put in front of them”, Martin said.

SC guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) puts up a shot against Florida during the second half of the East Regional championship game of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in NY. The Ducks, despite their reputation as an up-tempo team, play at an adjusted tempo that was 241st nationally.

In the case of William-Goss, he has proved to be a major part of the Gonzaga game plan. Today we take a look at these matchups and give our predictions for the finals games in store. But the men’s team, they lost six of their last nine games before the tournament, and they were just a 7 seed.

Thornwell has undoubtedly been the best player for the Gamecocks – recording the most points per game (21.6).

Through the tournament, he is averaging 19.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor. If the Bulldogs can shut him down they will impair the Gamecocks’ offense. Gonzaga plays SC at 6:09 p.m., followed by OR and North Carolina at 8:49 p.m.

What stands out about this Final Four field is the experience of the Bulldogs, Gamecocks, Tar Heels and Ducks.

With Karnowski and Williams, Gonzaga has the size to match up with the Tar Heels inside. “So we’ll take that same approach, that same tournament approach, stay the course”. Heading over to NCAA.com is going to be the easiest way to stream the game live and online this year. The headline game of the Sweet Sixteen was UCLA vs. Kentucky.

Leticia Romero led Florida State’s fourth-quarter run, which forced a one possession game and thriller ending. State officials there hope the maneuver will help the state avoid another costly hit as the NCAA selects four years of championships for a variety of sports. Senior guard Briana Roberson re-lived those final seconds that got them here.

While many wrote off OR after the Boucher injury, the Ducks got hot behind a tight rotation that is not going much past six players.