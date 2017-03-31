‘Comfortable’ Ozil soon to decide on his Arsenal future

Arsene Wenger has already given us a clear indication that the decision about whether he will stay on as the manager of Arsenal has been made and that we should all know pretty soon what that decision is.

Speaking to Daily Mail after Nigeria’s friendly match against Senegal on Thursday evening, March 23, Iwobi said: “They need to have a bit more respect in my opinion“.

“When I say that I want to train them, yes it’s the club in my heart, but that doesn’t mean that you have an automatic right to it”.

Arsenal was knocked out of this season’s Champions League at the round of 16 stage three weeks ago by Bayern Munich, losing 10-2 on aggregate.

“I am convinced, however, that we will catch up again soon“.

“We had an agreement with the players and we had been wrongly advised that he had a clause (in his contract)”, said Wenger. “We don’t really look at the banners or what fans are screaming, we focus on trying to do our jobs on the pitch”.

Wenger has yet to reveal whether he plans to sign a new contract or step aside this summer.

It is thought Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, who also has just over a year left on his deal, want to be paid the same wages as the Premier League’s top earners. “Who will come? I don’t know”.

Arsene Wenger has opened up about Arsenal’s infamous £40,000,001 bid for Liverpool’s Luis Suarez in 2013, claiming that the striker “agreed” to join the Gunners.

He told beIN Sports: “My news is that I have no news for you“.

“Why not? Of course, we are going through a hard spell right now, and are not happy with the sixth place”, Ozil said.

“Regardless of how long I stay, I will be devoted and completely concentrated as long as I stay at the club for”. I’ll always back him, no matter what.

Arsenal return to Premier League action after the worldwide break with a home clash against Manchester City next Sunday at The Emirates.