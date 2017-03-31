Complaints as UK paper focuses on leaders’ legs, not policy

Britain’s Daily Mail has drawn scorn after its front page focused on legs over legislation.

Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper has sparked complaints with a front page photograph focusing on the legs of Prime Minister Theresa May and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Mrs May played down the row, saying: “If people want to have a bit of fun about how we dress then so be it”.

The Daily Mail has told its critics to “get a life”, despite being reported to IPSO over its “legs-it” front page.

Former equalities minister Nicky Morgan, tweeted: “Seriously?”

He said: “What sort of message does that send to girls, young women, thinking about starting a career in politics if we are talking about their legs rather than their views on important matters?”

“I think this headline is deliberately provocative and it is deliberately demeaning”. British Prime Minister Theresa May travelled to Scotland on Monday to try to avert its independence bid while also fighting a political crisis in Northern Ireland in the frantic final days before she launches Brexit.

Yvette Cooper, a lawmaker in Corbyn’s party, also tweeted to point out the importance of Sturgeon and May’s talks. This sexism must be consigned to history.

The Daily Mail didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

MPs have reacted with outrage to Tuesday’s Daily Mail front page.

The paper was quickly chastised for sexualizing May and Sturgeon by Twitter users.

Labour’s Harriet Harman tweeted: “Moronic!“.

The picture and headline are for an article inside the paper with the headline “Finest weapons at their command?”

In Vineworld, what stands out about this meeting between two of the most powerful people in the country ‘are the legs – and the vast expanse on show’.

A spokesperson said: “Sarah Vine’s piece, which was flagged as light-hearted, was a side-bar alongside a serious political story”.

“We often comment on the appearance of male politicians including [David] Cameron’s waistline, [George] Osborne’s hair, [Jeremy] Corbyn’s clothes – and even Boris’s [Johnson] legs”.

Sadly, the nature of news and the media means that The Daily Mail’s headline will likely generate bad publicity but, to an extent, free advertising.

The photo features the two female leaders in a highly consequential meeting in Glasgow, in which they discussed the future of Brexit in Scotland.

We could go on and on about the many unjust and inappropriate ways that women and our bodies are objectified – in politics, in other workplaces, on the street – every day.