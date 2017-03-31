Coroner: London attacker killed by gunshot wound to chest

Police officers, Muslim youths and hundreds of others linked hands Wednesday on.

They then slowly walked in silence across the bridge toward the Houses of Parliament, some carrying flowers, before holding a moment’s silence by Elizabeth Tower, home to the iconic Big Ben bell. Faith Leaders head up a vigil including members of the public and police officers on Westminster Bridge exactly one week after Khalid Masood drove a hired vehicle into people crossing Westminster Bridge, killing three. Masood, 52, was shot dead by a firearms officer at the scene. “We are here and showing our solidarity for the country”.

“We will all move forward together”. We now pray that you guide and protect not only us, but all of London, from further evil.

Those present are proud to be Londoners and want “to prove that we are part of a great metropolis of people who care”, she said.

He offered tributes to the bravery of Pc Palmer, who died after trying to stop Masood from entering Parliament during last Wednesday’s attack.

The family of Westminster attack victim Aysha Frade says she was “ripped away” from them in the “cruellest and most cowardly of ways”.

Two civilians were killed by impact with Masood’s vehicle, while “dozens more” were injured, according to the BBC. “One further person remains in hospital in a coma, suffering extensive injuries”.

Neil Basu, deputy assistant Metropolitan police commissioner said Sunday that they won’t know why he committed the terrorist attacks. “CCTV and other images obtained from witnesses provide a clear visual chronology of how the events unfolded”.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Bercow said: “As would be normal after such events, we are seeking to make sure that any lessons are learned, through two reviews”.

“The Lord Speaker and I are commissioning an external independent review of how the perimeter of the Parliamentary Estate – including outbuildings – is secured and protected, to produce a preliminary report by the end of April”.

Rain began to fall as the vigil paused for a minute’s silence for the victims on the bridge, in the shadow of the Palace of Westminster, where the deadly attack took place.