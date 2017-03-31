Cosby prosecutors seek to use talk of quaaludes, Spanish fly

The latest filing comes one day after Cosby, 79, asked the judge prevent jurors from hearing the actor admit to giving women Quaaludes, alcohol or pills before sex in a 2005 disposition.

Defense lawyers say any reference to quaaludes should therefore be excluded from the trial.

Prosecutors hoping to use Bill Cosby’s explosive deposition testimony about getting quaaludes to give women in his sexual-assault trial also want to use references he made about trying to slip women the aphrodisiac Spanish fly.

“These excerpts are relevant to proving that defendant had knowledge of a date-rape drug, and a motive and intent to use it on the victim, because, according to him, women were ‘never in the mood, ‘” Steele wrote.

Because Common Pleas Judge Steven O’Neill ruled majority can’t testify, the defense believes the testimony should be excluded too.

Now Cosby’s defense is making a more focused point, claiming that evidence from the civil suit shouldn’t be allowed because it’s “inadmissible pursuant to” state evidence rules.

District Attorney Kevin Steele filed a motion on Thursday to allow the evidence, arguing that it reflected Cosby’s character and a “cloak” which he was hiding behind.

“These prior bad acts are relevant and do not unfairly prejudice defendant because they tend to establish that he had access to, knowledge of, and a motive and intent to knowingly use substances that would render a female unconscious for the objective of engaging in sex acts”, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele wrote in court papers filed Thursday.

If convicted of the charges at trial, William Henry Cosby Jr., as his name appears on charging documents, faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison.

Cosby even revealed how he managed to obtain no less than 7 prescriptions for Quaaludes in the 1970s to give to women before sex. Only the testimony of Constand and one other accuser, identified as Accuser Number 6, should be allowed, the defense argues, as was ordered by the court during a February 24 ruling. “Quaaludes have not been available in this country for almost two decades”, McMonagle and Agrusa wrote.

The defense has tried, and failed, before to strike evidence gained in Constand’s lawsuit, arguing that Cosby only settled in October 2006 because then-DA Bruce Castor promised he could settle without fear of prosecution.

Cosby has suggested the contact he had with Constand was consensual.

Cosby, who has been married for decades, sat for the deposition after Constand sued him for defamation and battery in 2005.

The case represents the first time Cosby, who played Dr. Cliff Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” from 1984 to 1992, has been charged with a crime despite allegations from dozens of women who claimed they were assaulted by the entertainer. He remains free on 10 percent of $1 million bail, pending trial.