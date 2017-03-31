Council opens Athlone book of condolence for Martin McGuinness

Former First Minister Arlene Foster, who is in Derry this afternoon to attend his funeral, has commended Martin McGuinness for his courage and role in peace building, and offered prayers for his family as they come to terms with his loss.

Thousands of people will turn out in Derry today for the funeral of Martin McGuinness.

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton was among the key figures from the peace process who traveled to pay their respects after the senior Sinn Fein party figure’s death on Tuesday at the age of 66 from a rare heart condition.

Draped in the Irish tricolor the coffin bearing the remains of Martin McGuinness were carried through the streets of Derry.

.

After the Requiem Mass, McGuinness will be buried in the republican plot in the city cemetery.

The former USA president said that the Mr McGuinness had risked the “wrath of his comrades” and the “rejection of his adversaries” when he vowed to decommission the group’s weapons and join to the peace process.

On his transformation from militant advocate of armed struggle to democratic peaceful politics, Fr Canny continued: “The word journey has been used by many people in recent days to describe Martin’s transition from man of war to man of peace”.

Thousands packed the city as the body of the former Stormont deputy first minister and ex-IRA commander was brought through the streets around his home for the final time.

And he thanked those who had been involved in securing the Good Friday Agreement who travelled for the mass. “Martin the Sinn Féin leader who first shared power, then became friends with the late Dr Ian Paisley; Martin was the IRA commander who became a mainstay of the peace process”.

In a statement released by Bill Clinton upon hearing of McGuinness’ death, he said that “when he chose to fight for peace, Martin was calm, courageous, and direct”.

“Finish the work of peace so we can all make a future together”.

The cortège will pass along much of the route taken by Civil Rights marchers on Bloody Sunday in 1972.

Ex-Northern Ireland first minister Peter Robinson are set to attend.

“I wasn’t born when Martin McGuinness joined the IRA”, Deputy Doherty said. “People are in a better place because of him”, said Nancy O’Neill, in her 70s, who traveled with her family from the neighboring county of Tyrone.