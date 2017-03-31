Countdown to SpaceX’s first-ever launch of a used rocket

As well as successfully launching the payload, SpaceX was also able to recover the Falcon 9’s first stage for a second time.

Previously, SpaceX had launched and landed its rockets some 13 times. On Monday, SpaceX said it test-fired the entire rocket, including the recycled booster, on the launch pad.

There have been no reports if the Luxembourg-based SES Corp. got a big discount on this launch, testing the reused rocket.

Martin Halliwell, chief technology officer at SES has refused to discuss the cost of the Falcon 9 flight, however he stressed that the launch will be historic. SpaceX is hoping the boosters can be re-used as many as 10 or 15 times.

According to information released by SpaceX, the SES-10 satellite was placed in a geostationary transfer orbit with no apparent problems.

The SES mission will hoist a commercial satellite to serve communications in Latin America.

Its tall, columnar portion known as the first stage, or booster, had already propelled the unmanned Dragon cargo ship to space in April 2016. "It's really a great day not just for SpaceX but the space industry as a whole, and proving that something can be done that many said was impossible". "This is going to be ultimately a huge revolution in spaceflight", SpaceX founder Elon Musk said after the successful mission, calling it an "amazing day" for the space industry. SES officials preferred the words "flight-proven" to used.

“If one can figure out how to effectively reuse rockets just like airplanes, the cost of access to space will be reduced by as much as a factor of a hundred”, said Musk on the SpaceX website. Four previous SpaceX at-sea landing attempts failed.

The company is getting pretty good at returning rockets to Earth: After 13 attempts in recent years, the company has stuck eight of them.