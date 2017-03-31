Crayola to retire a color; but which one will it be?

The company accidentally announced the retirement of the mustard-colored crayon a day earlier than expected with a video posted on Twitter.

Crayola said earlier this week that it would mark National Crayon Day by retiring one of its colors.

Dandelion joins bygone colors lemon yellow, green blue, violet blue, orange red, orange yellow, maize, blue gray, raw umber, mulberry, teal blue, magic mint and blizzard blue.

But once the color is retired, the Forks Township, Pennsylvania-based company will not produce any more crayons in that shade. “You knew me as Cerulean, but now I want to be referred to as Caribbean Queen”.

Crayola will be replacing Dandelion with a new colour, to be announced in May barring any leaks, and will also be running a naming contest for the new shade.

This will be Crayola’s first time it will actually discontinue a color from its box of 24 crayons. On the bottom of the Crayola box was the message that Dandelion was retiring. On Twitter, fans of particular colors can share their opinion with the hashtag #shareyourfave, or comment on the upcoming decision with #whosleaving. Over the years, teachers began to worry that children would see the crayon as a reference to American Indians’ skin color.

It seems like the primary and secondary colors would remain, along with everyone’s go-tos, black and brown.

