Cryotherapy and turning vegan behind renaissance of Defoe

Defoe ended a three-and-a-half-year absence from the worldwide stage on Sunday, opening the scoring in England’s 2-0 win over Lithuania at Wembley.

Defoe, who was called up to the senior squad for the first time since November 2013, was only one of three players over the age of 30 to be included in the England’s team for the victory at Wembley.

Sterling impressed in creating Jermain Defoe’s 21st-minute opener at Wembley – setting Gareth Southgate’s side on the way to a win that left them four points clear at the top of Group F after Sunday’s fixtures – but endured a mixed outing thereafter.

“It’s a great moment for him”, Southgate said of England’s man of the match after his 20th global goal.

“I’m trying to turn vegan, which is a amusing one because when I go to my mum’s she’s got every meat you can imagine out on the table”.

“My mum always said, ‘It’s not how you start it’s how you finish, ‘ and years later I’m back in the squad and scoring goals for my country, ” he said.

Turning vegan and using cryotherapy are two of the reasons behind the form that has bolstered Jermain Defoe’s hopes of spearheading England at the World Cup. You bet your bottom dollar he’s going to score a goal and he did to get us on the way. I know when I need to have a rest day.

With Tottenham’s Harry Kane nearly certain to be part of the 2018 World Cup squad, if England qualify, Southgate will have to decide who else will fill the other forward berths.

England’s reigning player of the year impressed again on Sunday, with his sublime ball to Vardy capping a fine display. In the summer, Allardyce would consider him for Crystal Palace should they stay up, while former club West Ham are monitoring the situation.

“He is all about goals but I think his link-up play at times was superb”.

How did England’s XI look in Jermain Defoe’s last cap?

“It’s important to get my head down, keep working hard and just do what I’ve been doing”.

“It was important that we went out today, got the win and showed that progression”.

“If you don’t feel that internal 100 per cent passion for playing for England, then I’m not sure it’s for me to sell that to you”. With another club unlikely to hand him as many minutes, his best hope of prolonging his worldwide career is by firing Sunderland to Premier League safety.

“I guess, going back to what I said in the week, the ideal world for all our players is that they are playing at a high level and playing regularly”.

After earning plaudits for their bright play in a 1-0 friendly defeat by Germany in midweek, England were expected to rout Lithuania but plodded along for the first 20 minutes, failing to test Ernestas Setkus’s goal despite overwhelming possession. “I can not say any bad word about them”.