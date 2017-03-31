Cyclone Debbie Leaves Devastation in Australia

“But I won’t (apologise) for putting safety front and centre”, she said in Brisbane on Thursday afternoon.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk addresses media to provide updates on south-east Queensland weather.

Fairfax Media’s Melissa Coulter Ryan captures the clean up on Hamilton Island after the popular holiday destination was hit by Cyclone Debbie.

“What we didn’t want to see was people going out and picking up their children.at a time this weather event is only going to get worse”, Palaszczuk said.

“Heavy rainfall over north-eastern NSW is likely during Thursday and Friday as a cold front approaches from the south-west and interacts with this humid air mass”.

A manhole overflows in Newmarket. “We’re still trying to contact growers at the moment”, Emerick said.

Queensland Farmers’ Federation president Stuart Armitage said while the initial impact of the Category 4 storm had passed, rains and winds were still a threat to growers in South East Queensland.

Cyclone Debbie struck on Tuesday, smashing tourist resorts, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines in Queensland state as a category four storm, one rung below the most risky wind speed level.

“The rain is coming, significant rain”, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Mark Roche told Australian Broadcasting Corp radio.

There have been 500 calls to the SES in the south-east corner.

Ms Palaszczuk said the money would be distributed evenly among the Australian Red Cross Society, Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul Society of Queensland and UnitingCare Community, with each charity receiving $250,000.

Energy Minister Mark Bailey said felled transmission towers in north Queensland would not affect energy supply but would weaken the system.

“These charities are trained to respond to the needs of communities hit by natural disasters and can provide food, equipment, shelter, and other support”, she said.

Cyclone Debbie has caused extensive damage to cane fields, live stock and fruit and vegetable farms in north Queensland with the damage bill expected to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

“I travelled to your region yesterday and I saw firsthand the damage that she has inflicted on our handsome towns that have now been devastated”, she said. The unsettled conditions, though, will usher in “an extended run” of cooler conditions from Thursday, as daytime temperatures drop back to 25 degrees and then just 22 degrees for several days afterwards, said Brett Dutschke, a senior meteorologist with Weatherzone.