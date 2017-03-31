Cyclone Debbie rips into Australia as catastrophe declared

No deaths were reported after Debbie tore a trail of destruction through Australia’s north-east on Tuesday as a category four storm, one rung below the most unsafe wind speed level, before being gradually downgraded to a tropical low.

“We are going to get lots of reports of damage”, Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart told reporters.

The Daydream Island Resort and Spa said in a statement on Wednesday, their island which is 1400 km north of Brisbane, and owned by the China Capital Investment Group, had experienced the worst of the cyclone.

Hundreds were evacuated Thursday after struggling with no power and toilets not flushing as water ran low.

Residents have so far reported trees downed, roofs ripped off and widespread property damage, with Ergon Energy confirming 48,000 people had lost power as of Tuesday afternoon, with that number expected to rise.

The Australian Defence Force has mobilised soldiers, vehicles, aircraft and other resources to respond to Debbie, which the Insurance Council of Australia has already declared a “catastrophe”.

“It hasn’t done (the crop) any favors”, he said. “Sadly, I think that we will also receive more reports of injuries, if not death”.

All flights have been cancelled at Townsville Airport and Mackay Airport.

In Lismore in the north of neighboring New South Wales state, the State Emergency Service told residents to leave because weather forecasts predicted the town’s worst flood in almost 20 years.

The premier, who on Monday warned it would be a “monster”, said the state would be dealing with the impact of the “scary” cyclone for the next three to five days as it moved down the coast.

One family near Airlie Beach, over which the eye of the storm passed, had a particularly dramatic night.

Meanwhile, in the midst of Cyclone Debbie’s path of destruction, a piece of good news has emerged: a baby girl has been born at a Whitsundays ambulance station.

Tourists are plotting their escape back on the mainland at Airlie Beach, which was also badly damaged by the cyclone.

Claire Roy is among dozens of tourists and residents on the islands of the Whitsundays who are now forced to mop up after the devastation left in Debbie’s’ wake. Daydream Island Resort said it sustained significant damage, including to its jetty and accommodation wings.

“Boats washed ashore, houses without roofs, windows smashed in, trees snapped in half, gum trees torn out of the ground and those that do remain standing, are bare and lifeless”, she said.

“Leave town, you are not welcome in the Whitsundays if you want to do that”, Banjos restaurant chef Damien Rogers told the Whitsundays Times, after thousands of dollars of alcohol, footy tipping money and a safe was looted from the Airlie Beach business.

At the port of Shute Harbour, 10 kilometers (6 miles) east of Airlie Beach, the storm tossed around 30 vessels onto the rocks, Whitsundays Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said.

“This handsome seaside town is now half-wrecked, but we will rebuild”, he told Channel Nine television.

“I’m shattered emotionally and physically”.