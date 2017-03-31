Cyclone rips off roofs, flings boats onto land in Australia

“We’ve got a barge going out there tonight to keep them going until we can get the evacuation happening there”, Queensland Police deputy commissioner Steve Gollschewski said yesterday. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Debbie deintensified quickly after reaching land and by the end of the day had been downgraded to a Category 2 cyclone on the BOM scale.

The premier warned access to some parts of the disaster zone in the Whitsunday region was going to be hard.

Cyclone Debbie roared ashore in Queensland as the most powerful storm to strike Australia since Cyclone Yasi destroyed Queensland resorts, homes, and crops in 2011, according to catastrophe risk modelling provider AIR Worldwide.

But for the tough people of north Queensland life goes on.

Meanwhile, Hamilton Island, which bore the initial brunt of Cyclone Debbie, also sustained substantial structural damage.

Numerous nation’s top tourist attractions were hit by winds clocked at over 260 km per hour, with over 200 tourists and 50 to 60 staff still on Daydream Island stranded and running low on supplies, while Hayman Island has yet to be contacted.

‘Our priority is to get water onto Daydream, ‘ Ms Palaszczuk said.

The movement of Oversize and Overmass, Dangerous Goods and Agricultural Vehicle operators within the cyclone affected area has also been restrivted.

‘Our islands, our Whitsunday islands, are some of the most attractive, pristine islands in the world that people come from all around the world to visit.

Paramedics with the mother who delivered a baby girl at Cannonvale ambulance station in the Whitsundays during Cyclone Debbie.

Thankfully, the resort’s beach houses survived the onslaught, but Murray said the new damage was a bitter blow that had left her contemplating whether it was worth salvaging the resort.

“It looks like a war zone”.

At the port of Shute Harbour, 10 kilometers (6 miles) east of Airlie Beach, the storm tossed around 30 vessels onto the rocks, Whitsundays Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said.

“We’re a strong community and we’ll band together and try and make it better than it was before”, she told AAP.

Crews have been dispatched to assist in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Debbie, while Tenterfield bunkers down for bad weather forecast to ravage the New England this week.

“I don’t want to stay there in a big cyclone like this and get blown away”, he said, noting that his house was made of wood and was in disrepair and that he feared a storm surge.

Theme parks and beaches in the area were closed.

One family near Airlie Beach, over which the eye of the storm passed, had a particularly dramatic night. Debbie nearly certainly won’t be the last storm.

Policyholders needing help can contact the ICA’s disaster hotline on 1800 734 621.

Mr Hartley said it was fortunate paramedics could reach the woman.

Palaszczuk said it was hard to assess the damage.

“In Proserpine, a lot of residential damage in there as well”.

Burger and Bar capitalised on the lack of power by using portable barbecues to sell $5 hamburgers and bacon and egg rolls to hungry locals, as bobcats moved in to remove fallen trees from footpaths and roads.

Energy companies, emergency workers and volunteers and other authorities are expected to conduct a sweep after first light.