Dark Souls 3 Latest DLC Is Goodbye For The Series

“The Ringed City” DLC could easily be one of the best DLCs for “Dark Souls 3” and even for the entire series, but Kotaku sees it as a fair parting gift for those who felt the third game to be lacking some polish compared to how “Dark Souls 2” and its DLCs did.

According to KeenGamer, Miyazaki recently revealed to Japanese publication Famitsu that the “Dark Souls” series is done for now, noting that no projects for the franchise are currently in development.

If you want to play it for yourself, however, and figure out what you think for yourself, then you will first have to access it. While spoiled with an abundance of games in the series, fans shouldn’t be awaiting Dark Souls 4 as the creator says that they “don’t have any future plans for it”.

And that’s it. “Satisfactory” is all we get for a series that changed the landscape of action titles for at least a decade, maybe even two if its influence can carry onwards.

While the Dark Souls series started as a niche product, it’s unique blend of fantastic level design, big boss fights, and hard combat saw it step up to be one of the most beloved game franchises of the last decade.

If you’re a Dark Souls fan who still prefers to hold on to a measure of hope, there is always a chance that Miyazaki and the From Software team could develop another Bloodborne-type experience which draws from the innovations of the Dark Souls series. He also addressed whether the new titles would resemble “Dark Souls” in one way or another.

I’m already working on several, so if I say what they are it would be a bit of a spoiler. Beyond the latest piece of expansion content, Miyazaki and his team at From Software now have no plans for another numbered installment in the action-RPG franchise to start production any time soon. Make the most of your time with the game now: Dark Souls 4 seems a long way off. This is the last piece of DLC for the game, and it is now available for Xbox One, PS4 and the PC.