David Beckham is unrecognisable on the set of film King Arthur

David Beckham, is that you!? Watch the trailer below. You can only keep a shocking transformation secret for so long.

Beckham confirmed he was playing a “grumpy knight” in the film back in a 2015 interview with The Times.

But while many were scared by David’s VERY unusual makeover, loads of fans still thought he looked great, with one follower writing: ‘You’re still gorgeous’, and another adding: ‘Becks is still looking hot even with these terrible prosthetics!’

Beckham’s startling new look comes as a contrast to his usual Instagram posts, which largely revolve around his kids – Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 5 – with wife Victoria Beckham. David does not have a huge role, but we can’t wait to see him in action!

“It’s in my contract that I must be the most handsome person on screen”, Beckham’s co-star Charlie Hunnam joked to E!

Clearly keen to maintain this sense of authenticity was Guy Ritchie for his upcoming film King Arthur.

But Beckham says he still has a lot to learn and is expecting people to take pop shots at his attempts at acting. But what I have done so far, I have loved.

We all remember his role as a Projectionist in the ‘Man from U.N.C.L.E.’, right?

“I had 13 lines and practised a huge amount beforehand”, said Beckham.

“Rough day at the office“, Beckham wrote in the caption, before tagging the official King Arthur: Legend of the Sword movie account and director Guy Ritchie’s personal account.