Dazzling ‘Ghost in the Shell’ is lost in translation

Scarlett Johansson stars as Major, a living feat of technological ingenuity.

In the movie, Scarlett Johansson plays Major, a human who survives a auto wreck and is cyber-engineered to become the ideal soldier. The actor’s recent list of post-human roles is impressive. Rupert was married to model Liberty Ross at the time of the affair, and Kristen was dating her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.

Not long after the death of a young woman by drowning, a team of doctors and cyber specialists transplant her brain into the head of Major (Scarlett Johansson), a completely synthetic being created to be a weapon for a spy agency specializing in investigating and thwarting cyber hacking.

Major’s questions about her lost past propel a plot that’s more about recovering identity than grappling with the meaning of it. The issue of consent is more timely, as Major has to affirmatively accept various risks and procedures (like all of those “I agree” boxes you have to check every time you update your software), but the movie is too busy showing us zippy Pokemon Go-style virtual ads all over the city to spend any thought on it, or anything else, for that matter. Then the Wachowskis further adapted the wet-trenchcoat aesthetic to their own purposes with “The Matrix“, which, in turn, influenced dozens of other films, majority bad.

Ultimately, the film will likely play well for younger audiences completely unfamiliar with “Ghost in the Shell” and the many movies produced its wake that pillaged all its best concepts and visuals. This American “Ghost in the Shell” remake may not be flawless, but revisiting the story again, enhanced with the lovely imagery of cinematographer Jess Hall, feels just as magnificent as watching the animated original for the first time.

But no. All we get are those clunky conversations that never lead anywhere, followed by a final act that drops the bigger questions entirely, so it can focus on action (which is perfectly enjoyable), strained attempts at emotion (less enjoyable) and establishing a new status quo for any sequels (eh). Pilou Asbæk (who also starred with Johansson in “Lucy“) plays Batou, her sidekick, who is outfitted with Brian Bosworth’s 1988 haircut and looks like a character from the video game “Bad Dudes”.

Juliette Binoche, looking as if she wandered onto the set of “Ghost in the Shell” from a classy French romantic comedy and isn’t sure why she’s even there, plays Major’s supervisor and mother figure, who is torn between the quest for scientific breakthrough and her genuine affection for Major. But principally it’s about Major’s quest to find out about her past (she’s in the same rut as Jason Bourne, with their purloined memory). Most of the human population has already been technologically enhanced in some manner, giving them heightened senses or intelligence. He’s killing scientists and CEOs, and his reasons hold some significance for Major.

But while heavy on blockbuster moments, Ghost in the Shell lacks any real substance. But the new film isn’t a dumbed-down version.

It’s the most interesting relationship in Major’s life, and with Binoche emitting some serious subliminal emotional energy, it could have developed into the core of another story, but the film can’t grab hold of it and the tension disperses. Here, Johansson has slipped into her shell with smile-less professionalism and inhabits the futuristic cityscape infested with cyborg yakuza easily, and not with joy. It gets in there, does its business and sends you on your merry way.

Fans of the original and many left-leaning members of the press have worked themselves into a lather regarding the Westernization or “whitewashing” of the movie, and, to some degree, they have a point. They are just there, and we are asked to accept that as a fact.

It’s possible that when we all die and are reborn as cyborgs or aliens, we’ll look like Scarlett Johansson: white and bewildered, gamine-haired and supremely athletic, fierce on the outside and gentler within.