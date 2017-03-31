Defoe delighted by England comeback goal

Jermain Defoe has credited a recent switch to a vegan diet as being partly behind his continued excellence at the top level as the Sunderland striker seeks to maintain his form and remain in contention within the England set-up following his goalscoring return to the national side.

Defoe’s chief problem isn’t his age, though. I seem to have got that to a tee.

The fact that Southgate has had to call upon a veteran says a lot about his dearth of options up front, particularly in Harry Kane’s absence.

He added: “He is all about goals but I think his link-up play at times was superb. It keeps the fire in my belly because I love playing for my country”.

PA Sport’s Mark Mann-Bryans crunches the numbers following Jermain Defoe’s comeback to the England team. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker, whose last England appearance had come in November 2013, has now scored 20 goals in 56 worldwide games.

Defoe reignited his worldwide career with the opening goal in England’s 2-0 World Cup qualification win over Lithuania, a victory which boosted the nation’s hopes of reaching next summer’s finals in Russian Federation.

“It’s what he does, I don’t think anyone would ever question that about Jermain”, he added.

“It was heartbreaking being left out in 2014, because I felt I’d done enough to be involved”.

“Last season I was scoring goals, but I wasn’t selected for the Euros even though I finished the season strong”.

It was already an emotive evening as tribute was paid to former England manager Graham Taylor and those affected by the Westminster terror attack, with those at Wembley responding with a dignified display in stark contrast to those who sung offensive chants in Germany.

Gareth Southgate has hailed Jermain Defoe’s impact within the England camp over the course of the global break.

“I’m into sports science”. Gareth phoned me and said “even if you’re not in the squad I will still phone you”. In terms of fitness I’m not fatiguing towards the end of games.

“So it’s aquatheraphy, massage, eating the right things”.

“I’m trying. I eat a lot of fish, but I’m trying”.

“It’s my girlfriend’s idea, she said I have to do it and she puts on these documentaries about it”.

“We’ve got to look every time we get together as to who’s in form”, Southgate said.

In an era when many young players seem to regard England duty as something to be endured rather than enjoyed, Defoe’s delight at his return to the worldwide stage is a welcome tonic.

“I didn’t get a call”.

And he isn’t finished yet.

“Am I capable of challenging for the World Cup? I saw it on the telly”, he revealed.

“I had to to score”, said Defoe.

“I can’t constrain myself on selection entirely, but I know ideally what I’d want to have”.

Your mother always told you “eat your veg”.