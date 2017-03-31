Democrats shouldn’t filibuster the Neil Gorsuch nomination

“I’ve come to the conclusion that at least in one very important area – the right of women to make their own health care decisions even and especially on matters concerning contraception – Judge Gorsuch is very much an activist”, Kaine explained.

In the face of a threatened filibuster by Democrats, Missouri Senator Roy Blunt remains optimistic that Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch will eventually be confirmed.

“If Judge Gorsuch fails to reach 60 votes, it’s not because Democrats are being obstructionist”, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor Wednesday.

And Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-North Dakota, who has also not declared where she stands on the filibuster, hinted that things could change over the coming days. If Republicans can’t find eight Democrats to go along with breaking the filibuster, the nomination would be stymied under current Senate rules.

Republicans have threatened to change the vote to only require a 51-vote majority to pass.

The Senate confirmation vote is expected late next week. Republican Senate leaders hope to confirm Gorsuch on April 7.

“So they pick another one off the list and then they bring it over to the Senate and we say no, no, no, this one’s worse”.

This gave voters the chance to be heard directly on the type of justice they would like to see on the court, Cruz reasoned.

To meet a 60-vote procedural hurdle and stop a Democratic filibuster, Gorsuch will need backing from six more lawmakers.

Heller said that after 20 hours of testimony during hearings, Gorsuch proved he has credentials for the high court. He and his colleagues portray Judge Gorsuch as mainstream, the absence of consultation as bipartisanship, and themselves as victims of unprecedented and unprincipled partisan obstruction from the Democrats.

In the leaked audio, McCaskill said she sympathized with the liberal base voters who wanted “to take a scalp” as payback for Judge Merrick Garland, Obama’s nominee. 84% of Republicans and 54% of independents supported a fair up or down vote for Gorsuch, while only 31% of Democrats did.

To overcome a filibuster, Judge Gorsuch needs 60 votes. “She didn’t say how she is going to vote on the nomination because she hasn’t decided yet”, he said.

“I haven’t heard them say that he violated the law or that he misapplied the law or that he misunderstood the law”, Toomey said. “His reward: Republicans refused to give him the fair consideration he deserved – not even a hearing – and his nomination was held open for nearly 300 days – by far the longest for a Supreme Court nomination”.