Department of Justice appealing Hawaii judge’s extension of Trump travel ban halt

At a hearing earlier Wednesday, an assistant to the acting USA solicitor general pushed to have Watson have the injunction limited only to Section 2 (c) of President Donald Trump’s executive order.

The ruling will stay in place until Watson orders otherwise and won’t be suspended if the government appeals. He likened it to a neon sign flashing “Muslim Ban”, which the government hasn’t bothered to turn off.

Hawaii’s attorney general Chin praised the new court ruling.

Department of Justice attorney Chad Readler argues Hawaii has only made generalized concerns about effects to students and tourism. But Watson questioned that, noting that the government said there have been 20 refugees resettled in Hawaii since 2010.

Watson agreed, citing precedent about using “common sense” where there is public data about a religious objective permeating the government’s action.

Watson’s decision bars Trump from enforcing his revised travel ban on six mostly Muslim nations while he defends it in a court battle that will stretch for months, perhaps years. Department of Justice lawyers had hoped to convince Watson to only block the part of the executive order that applied to the six countries, but the judge declined.

The Justice Department has already asked another appeals court to overturn the Maryland ruling blocking just the 90-day ban on US admission from the six mostly Muslim nations. A judge there blocked the six-nation travel ban but said it wasn’t clear that the suspension of the refugee program was similarly motivated by religious bias. And given a recent show of support from several 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges, Trump’s insistence on legitimizing the ban should be even less surprising.

US District Federal Court Judge Derrick Watson in Hawaii granted the state’s request for a longer-term halt of the revised travel ban executive order Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

Other courts across the USA have issued different rulings on Mr Trump’s revised ban, with a judge in Maryland halting a part of the ban earlier this month.

The Department of Justice opposed Hawaii’s request to extend Watson’s temporary order.

The government argued the ban falls within the president’s power to protect national security.

Among the eased restrictions, USA legal permanent residents from the seven countries would be again allowed to take part in the Global Entry program.

The Trump administration is going back to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which rejected a bid to reinstate President Donald Trump’s original travel ban that sparked nationwide protests, including here in Honolulu.

Trump issues the executive order banning entry for 90 days by citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Hawaii was the first of several USA states to sue over the amended ban.

Watson also prevented that section from taking effect two weeks ago.