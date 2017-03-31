Depression Is Now the Leading Cause of Illness and Disability Worldwide

This figure, which represents an increase of more than 18 percent since 2005, establishes depression as the number one cause of illness and disability.

Depression is one of the priority conditions covered by WHO’s Mental Health Gap Action Programme (mhGAP).The Programme asserts that with proper care, psychosocial assistance and medication, tens of millions of people with mental disorders, including depression, could begin to lead normal lives, even where resources are scarce. Even in high-income countries, almost 50% of people with depression do not get treatment. “For someone living with depression, talking to a person they trust is often the first step towards treatment and recovery”, said Shekhar Saxena, director of the WHO’s mental health department.

The WHO India office also spoke of the need to strengthen treatment structures. Many countries offer little or no support for people with mental health conditions.

The World Health Organization made public some statistics according to which, most of the world’s governments only have 3 per cent of their health budget for mental health.

Investment in mental health makes economic sense. And yet, for every $1 United States dollars invested in increasing depression and anxiety treatment, countries would see returns of $4 USD, because of better health and increased ability to work.

The drop in productivity, and other medical conditions often linked to depression, also takes a financial toll, with the global cost estimated at $1 trillion annually, the World Health Organization said. This happens because of a lack of productivity, a stressful job, anxiety, people not being able to work so much, or not being able to pay for their health insurances.

And the link to depression is clear.

Sibutramine, which was taken off the market in 2010 for safety reasons, can significantly increase blood pressure and/or pulse rate in some people and may pose a serious risk to people with a history of heart disease, heart failure, heart rhythm disorders or stroke.

Just exposing sufferers to stories about how depression has affected “every day people” across various spectrums of life helps, says Dr Carbone. “What needs to follow is sustained scale-up of mental health services accessible to everyone, even the most remote populations in the world”.

In addition, people with depression normally have several of the following: a loss of energy; a change in appetite; sleeping more or less; anxiety; reduced concentration; indecisiveness; restlessness; feelings of worthlessness, guilt, or hopelessness; and thoughts of self-harm or suicide.