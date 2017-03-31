Destiny 2 Trailer, Release Date Revealed, Finally Coming to PC

That’s right PC fans, it has finally been confirmed that you are getting the next Destiny game. The title will come in a variety of different editions, and will start at $59.99. For starters, we won’t be calling the Tower or The Last City home anymore. Bungie announced a release date of September 8, and released a new cinematic trailer to boot. Every player creates their own character called a “Guardian”, humanity’s chosen protectors. First, there was the Activision earnings call that confirmed Destiny 2 was on schedule for a 2017 release. In Destiny 2 players will embark on a fresh story filled with new destinations around our solar system to explore, and an expansive amount of activities to discover. Destiny 2 arrives for PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 8th.

The first Destiny game received much criticism for it’s overly serious tone and lack of humor, as well as a very complex, and rather confusing story.

Destiny 2 takes place following the events of Destiny.

The last city has been overrun by the Red Legion and everything has been destroyed in the process, including everyone’s gear. Guardians are running out of power, and the few survivors have left.

With Bungie cutting its sci-fi FPS teeth on the PC with Halo: Combat Evolved, many were disappointed to see the studio’s latest franchise fail to make its way to the platform for its first instalment. According to Playstation, bonus content is also set to hit the PlayStation 4. All that has been put to bed now, and PC gamers can breathe a sigh of enormous relief after Bungie made a decision to include PC on its list of supported platforms, after excluding last-gen consoles like Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

We’ve begun a conversation about our next adventure together. Despite all the details, we don’t yet have a grasp on the base game’s content.

This is a new beginning for every player. Take a look at the first real trailer below. Bungie has also promised to stream gameplay live on 18 May, so make sure you’ve marked your calendars.

“This summer will be your chance to get your hands on a controller”.

The news comes as Activision also provided a deeper synopsis of Destiny 2’s story.