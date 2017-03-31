Detroit Pistons Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope arrested for DUI

– Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was arrested for DUI Wednesday morning, FOX 2 has learned. He reportedly was driving 45 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone and after he was pulled over, an officer smelled alcohol and conducted a sobriety test. The Pistons’ loss to Miami made it extremely hard for them to make the postseason. According to the report, a police officer walked up to the auto, smelled alcohol and put Caldwell-Pope through sobriety tests before arresting him. He was placed under arrest and taken back to the station, where he administered a breathalyzer and registered a blood-alcohol content level of 0.08, Michigan’s legal limit. The arrest came after the Pistons’ one-point loss to the Heat at home on Tuesday night.

Caldwell-Pope scored 12 points in 37 minutes Thursday and is averaging 14.1 points in 71 games this season.

Caldwell-Pope, 24, was drafted by the Pistons with the eighth overall pick in 2013.

Pope is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.