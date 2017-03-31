Distracted Driving in Chilliwack got the bucket treatment this week

Only New Orleans (2.78 times), Atlanta (2.73), and Miami (2.54) were more distractible US cities.

The findings come a month after 47 percent of people said in a National Safety Council survey that they are comfortable texting manually or through voice controls while driving.

Use an app that will block texts and calls while driving.

38-percent of Texas drivers have admitted to using their cell phone while behind the wheel. Life360 analyzed cell phone use among adults* who used its Driver Protect service between February 1 – March 15, 2017. A key feature of the service includes Safe Drive Reviews, which deliver actionable safety insights about driving behavior when your loved ones are on the road.

“I really enjoy teaching them what they’re interested in, and every kid as you know can’t wait to get their driver’s license”, he said.

High school students across Kansas, including in Russell, will focus on distracted driving prevention during the month of April in conjunction with National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

You are 23 times more likely to be involved in a crash when texting while driving.

