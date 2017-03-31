Don’t know if Virat Kohli was hinting at me: Steve Smith

“Few of the guys have told me that the kind of fast bowling bunch that we have now gives us a good chance to go outside India and put in good performances”, added Kohli.

Speaking after India lifted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in four years, Kohli declared his friendships with the Australian players to be irretrievably broken after an ill-tempered and often spiteful four-match series.

“Knowing Virat, he would have never done that and these people. look, if you want to be in the headline, you can say anything you want, and it’s just about making a headline or trying to get your name in the press by making such statements”. He had apparently accused the Indian captain Virat Kohli of skipping the deciding Dharamsala Test because of his IPL commitments.

Hodge copped plenty of flak for insinuating there may have been sinister motives behind Kohli’s absence and realised he erred in his judgment, posting an apology to Kohli and Indian cricket fans on his Twitter account.

Kohli is facing a race against time to be ready for the start of the tournament as he continues his rehabilitation from the shoulder injury that forced him to miss the fourth and final test against Australia.

Smith had gestured to the dressing room seeking guidance on whether to review an umpiring decision in the Bengaluru test, although Australia dismissed Kohli’s allegation that the tourists had committed several such breaches of the rules.

Newspapers laid into the winning captain for saying he no longer counted the Australian players as friends, and they also took umbrage at India’s apparent snub when invited to join the tourists for a drink.

Virat, in the beginning of the test match, spoke to the media stating that Australian team members are good friends of him off the field.

As in the past, this series between India and Australia had its fair share of controversy.

Smith’s tone was more conciliatory as the Australia skipper apologised for his outburst after his team’s eight-wicket defeat at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Ajinkya led the team really well. “They believed that they can win sessions and win situations and they were willing to enjoy the challenge”.

As the bitter series wrapped up, Smith revealed that an invitation extended to India for reconciliation drinks was rebuffed, but Rahane said there was no issue. “I apologise for that.” the Aussie skipper said. “As the team arrives home over the next two days, they will find that all of Australia is immensely proud of their efforts”.

Test matches should be hard contests, with neither side giving an inch, but at series’ end the two sides should be getting together to reflect and learn from each other.