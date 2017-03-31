Don’t settle on tax, Labor tells Xenophon

Mark Molesworth, a tax partner at business consultants BDO, said having a single rate for small- and medium-sized enterprises will play into the jobs and growth agenda since the sector is the “job creation engine room of the economy”.

But the Xenophon team has, so far, said it could only support a cut to a rate of 27.5 per cent for companies with a turnover of up to $10 million – though the government remains hopeful it can convince the South Australian trio to move to $50 million.

Under the initial stages of the plan, the corporate rate drops to 27.5 per cent for businesses with a turnover of $10 million this financial year, then for those with a $25 million turnover in 2017/18 and $50 million in 2018/19.

As the Senate prepares to debate and vote this week on the package aimed at incrementally reducing the company tax rate to 25 per cent, the prime minister warned its rejection would lead to less investment and business and fewer jobs.

Labor, the Greens and members of the crossbench opposed the cuts, but after almost a year of negotiations and trading, the government finally secured enough support to pass some of its tax cuts, but only for businesses with an annual turnover of less than $50 million.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann told Parliament the government had secured the first three years of its 10-year plan.

However, Senator Xenophon said on Monday that his party: “will support company tax cuts for businesses up to $10 million, but nothing beyond that, until we can sort out the energy crisis in this country”.

Of the 50 fast-growing companies in the 2016 Smart50, 22 businesses on the list had annual turnover of $10 million or more, although many say they see themselves as startup or SME operations, with small teams that still consider profitability a top concern.

At the moment, corporations pay 30 per cent apart from those with $2 million or less turnover, which pay 28.5 per cent.

Pauline Hanson’s bloc of four senators also support a reduction up to $50 million while the government can expect support from crossbenchers David Leyonhjelm and Cory Bernardi.

“Every one of these businesses employs people, and that is what we want, especially if you want to convert part timers and casuals to full time workers”. “It’s just some simple maths”, he said.

Asked what his message was to Senator Xenophon, Mr Shorten urged him to stick to his guns because such tax cuts can’t be afforded by the government at this time.

The deciding factor was swinging the support of Nick Xenophon and his fellow two NXT senators.