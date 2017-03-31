Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Is Now Lower Than Obama’s Ever Was

Still, the lowest-recorded approval rating for Reagan, the modern icon for Republicans, stands at 35 percent, according to Gallup. Therefore, it is critical for Trump to maintain support among his core constituencies, who might then apply pressure to reluctant members of Congress to vote for his agenda.

Although the consensus has been Speaker of the House Paul Ryan would shoulder much of the blame, only 10 percent of surveyed voters reported they felt the Republican health care bill’s failure was because of Ryan. The money was in a stop-gap spending bill to keep the government open past April 28, but included $18 billion in cuts to medical research and job training. “We have all been promising it – Democrat, Republican – to the public”.

Trump not as “Teflon” as some believe, and that’s bad news for the GOP. To which all of his supporters would reply in unison, “Mexico”. There’s no solid plan yet, but Shuster knows how to appeal to Trump. But most economists say that a border tax is nothing more than a “consumer tax” that Americans would pay in the end.

It is unclear how the sagging approval will affect Trump moving forward. The aggregate on the day the AHCA was introduced earlier this month displayed a 43.9% approval and 49.7% disapproval split.

36 percent of respondents either strongly or somewhat disapproved of his performance.

The decision to cancel this week’s House Intelligence Committee had “a lot to do” with anticipated testimony from former.

The Trump administration has called Mar-a-Lago the “Winter White House” and, now that winter has come to a close, the “Southern White House”.

In many ways, the president is failing, but his biggest setback of all is his favor with the American people.

It’s the first time since Trump took office in January that the number of unsatisfied voters outweigh the happy ones in the polling, according to Morning Consult.

The AP-NORC poll of 1,110 adults was conducted March 23-27 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak panel, which is created to be representative of the USA population.

That could make it hard to carry out his plans for tax reform.