Dozens stranded by rising NSW flood waters

Tamara Cameron, who witnessed the event and took the photo, told Echonetdaily, ‘the vehicle was pulled out of the water by locals, then the SES, firefighters and police arrived’.

Towns are under water and people are missing as the remnants of Cyclone Debbie continue to smash the regions.

An SES Facebook post warns motorists, ‘Our river systems, creeks and springs are already full and it will take little water this time to flood our hinterland causeways!

An emergency evacuation order has been extended to the northern NSW town of Murwillumbah, as almost 100,000 people remain without power in southeast Queensland battling the unfolding flood crisis.

At Lismore on Friday afternoon the river came within a metre of the record 1974 flood peak, while at Murwillumbah the Tweed River peaked slightly higher than the 1954 flood. “A lot of people that are going to be displaced from their businesses or their homes”.

Updated, 6.15 pm: The SES is directing residents of Lismore CBD, North and South Lismore, Tweed Heads South and West, South Murwillumbah, Condong, Tumbulgum, Bilambil, Chinderah and Fingal to evacuate where safe transit exists and they are able to do so.

With as much or more rain still on the way, bus lines have cancelled or changed some routes and some schools have been closed.

The bureau expects a further 100mm of rain to fall in the northern rivers’ far northeast this morning, after more than 280mm fell in the area yesterday.

Major flooding is forecast along the Tweed River with levels predicted to be similar to 2001 and 2008 floods, after nearly 400 millimetres of rain fell in 24 hours over the Tweed River valley.

The cyclone was downgraded to a tropical low depression on Wednesday and on Thursday it unleashed squalls with torrential rain across a 1,200-km (745-mile) stretch of Australia’s east coast, before slowly moving out to sea on Friday.

The Bureau of Meteorology says major flooding is forecast along the Tweed River with levels predicted to be similar to 2001 and 2008 floods.

The Brisbane River, however, whose flooding caused major damage in and around the CBD in past emergency situations is expected only to reach minor flood levels.

The extension of the catastrophe declaration comes as the federal government is trying to get the states to sign up to a new disaster mitigation recovery plan to encourage the states to spend more on flood protection efforts among other measures.

Laidley Creek at Laidley has reached levels seen in the destructive 2013 floods.

In the cyclone-hit zone further north, military helicopters, ferries and planes on Thursday evacuated hundreds of holidaymakers from the resort islands along the world-famous Great Barrier Reef and the Whitsunday coast that bore the brunt of the storm with wind gusts stronger than 260 kph (160 mph).

Lismore will likely be a centre of insurance claims after Friday’s flooding. Photo: AAPWater flowing in the main street of Lismore.