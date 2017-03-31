Drugs seized from plane at Ohio University airport

Two male Canadian nationals are in custody facing federal drug charges Thursday after an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed the pair allegedly attempted to transport almost 300 pounds of suspected cocaine in a Canada-bound Piper Navajo twin-engine aircraft.

American authorities said the investigation is continuing and they will work with the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and the Windsor Police Service.

An OU student present at the airport, who asked to remain anonymous, watched the situation unfold this afternoon as the plane was landing.