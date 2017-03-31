Dustin Johnson wins the WGC World Matchplay

Johnson headed to the championship match Sunday afternoon with a chance to become the first player to sweep the four World Golf Championships.

Lee twice just missed putts that would have put her at 21 under. He also had to hang on for a 1 up win over Japan’s Hideto Tanihara in the semi-finals on Sunday morning. In the end, that experience might have helped him.

Johnson completed an incredible week in which he played 112 holes and never trailed at any point, winning the fifth WGC of his career.

Indeed, extra holes looked on the cards when Rahm drove to the back edge of the 18th green only for a poor chip from the 22-year-old to allow Johnson to secure the title with a par. ‘I still think there’s plenty of room for improvement and I’m going to keep trying hard to get better and stay ahead, ‘ he said. So to win both those matches not having my best stuff is definitely a positive.

“It shows me that I can compete with someone like DJ and any other player, even if I had probably one of my worst front nines possible”, Rahm said. Since reaching his victory in the Genesis Open last month, he has played in two events featuring virtually all the world’s best players and won them both.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence now – confidence in my game and confidence in myself”, Johnson said. I know that. I’ve won my last three but I’m just going to have to keep working hard, keep working on the things that I’m working on right now.

Johnson was five up after eight holes and looked to be cruising before the Spaniard birdied three of the next four holes, before taking Johnson down the 18 for the first time all week. In a shocking swing, Tanihara ran it 6 feet by and three-putted for par, and Johnson pitched to 8 feet and won the hole with a birdie. “It just all depends if I’m walking up a steep hill or something”.

With five WGCs to his name, Johnson is second only to Woods in that particular roll of honour.

“I didn’t give him any holes, except for 10 (where) I three-putted”, he said. “And so, yeah, got up pretty quick early. But I tried to focus and then it gave me a good result”. “Unfortunately for me, I had the hottest player on earth”.

Rahm’s biggest moment on Sunday came at the par-5 16th hole. “And somehow the ball went under the first tee, rose just over the next one … and went through to 100 yards”. She left an eagle putt short on 16 and then rolled a 40-foot birdie putt even with the hole on 18.

Rahm again fought back, driving the all-carry-over-water par-4 13th and two putting to again pull to 3-down.

“I’ll be sad in a couple of minutes, it’s understandable, but after that I’ll be really happy”.

“I just thought I didn’t play very well at that time”. With the wind howling, Rahm crushed his drive and the ball climbed in elevation, helping it to stop on landing. Tanihara did have the highlight of the day though, acing a hole-in-one on the 7th against Haas in the consolation match.

His big rally was a little short. Although Jon Rahm is only in his second year on the PGA Tour, he had already placed himself fourth in Sony World Rankings.

Johnson, who is favourite to win a second major title in the upcoming Masters, added: “This was a tough one, a tough match against Jon”.

