Dutch authorities carry out raids in tax evasion probe

HMRC told Sky News: “Yesterday HMRC, working with our worldwide partners, launched a criminal investigation into suspected tax evasion and money laundering by a global financial institution and certain of its employees”.

Dutch prosecutors say they have launched co-ordinated raids in several countries against suspected money-launderers and tax evaders.

Credit Suisse had earlier said local authorities had visited its offices in Amsterdam, Paris and London.

The bank’s statement read: “On 30 March 2017, Credit Suisse offices in London, Paris and Amsterdam were contacted by local authorities concerning client tax matters. The attorney general expects a written explanation from the relevant leading Dutch authorities and is examining further actions”, the OAG said in an emailed statement.

Public prosecution office spokeswoman Wietske told Reuters the probe will continue for “days and weeks” but declined to publicly disclose the name of the Swiss bank involved. The Netherlands is investing 3,8000 Dutch leads. In the Netherlands the FIOD raided properties in The Hague, Zwolle, Hoofddorp and Venlo. Two people were arrested on suspicion of tax evasion by hiding assets.

Australia’s minister for revenue and financial services, Kelly O’Dwyer, said the country’s financial crime investigator was looking at 340 Australians linked to Swiss bank accounts, which she said were only identified by number.

The anonymous source also gave the Netherlands information about thousands of suspicious accounts not connected to Dutch clients.

The Dutch government has passed information to the other countries about 55,000 suspect accounts at the bank.