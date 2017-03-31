Egypt: Ex-President Hosni Mubarak freed after 6 yrs in detention

An Egyptian security official says ousted President Hosni Mubarak is back at home, free following his release from custody after legal proceedings that took years during which the country witnessed major upheavals.

The 88-year-old onetime autocratic ruler now walks free, acquitted over his role in the killings of hundreds of protesters who defied his rule.

It also underscored how the aspirations of the Arab Spring movement that swept the entire region have bottomed out. Six years on, the mass uprisings in Egypt, Tunisia, Libya, Yemen, Bahrain, and Syria have each failed in some way, leading to civil wars or failed states.

For many, Mubarak’s authoritarian rule for almost three decades doomed any uprising to failure from the outset, given the depth and pervasiveness of institutionalized corruption under his leadership.

But police abuses and economic grievances remained.

Mubarak left the Maadi Military Hospital in Cairo where he had been detained and returned to his home in an upscale Cairo neighbourhood where the main presidential palace from which he once governed is located.

Two groups of security forces secured the route from the hospital to his house, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.

“Yes, he is now in his home in Heliopolis”, Mubarak’s lawyer, Farid El Deeb told said when asked by global media if Mubarak had left the hospital.

Most of Mubarak’s associates have been cleared in corruption trials, and police officers charged with violence during the revolt have been acquitted.

“Honestly, I found that all of that was useless”, said Ahmed Mohamed, 29.

While disillusioned by Mubarak’s acquittal and release, rights lawyers and activists are likely to see it as a peripheral development in an increasingly military-run state.

“There is a great deal of apathy now”. “Mubarak’s return home is just … a tiny detail in the bigger picture”. The court rulings capped three trials over the same charges of failing to stop the killings of protesters.

But the sentence took into account time served.

– January 9, 2016: An Egyptian court upholds a three-year prison sentence for graft. They still face insider trading charges, but both are free and have made a series of highly publicized appearances greeted enthusiastically by their father’s hard-core supporters.

On Thursday, a court ordered a renewed corruption investigation into Mubarak for allegedly receiving gifts from the state owned Al-Ahram newspaper.

– October 15 1981: Mubarak takes office after his predecessor, Anwar Sadat, is assassinated by Islamic militants during a military parade.

Mr Mubarak was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in 2012 of complicity in the killing of protesters who died at the hands of security forces in February, 2011.

Some of those acquitted have made a comeback in public life, while others partially paid back fortunes amassed illegally.

“Numerous protesters who led the 2011 uprising sit in prison, while many figures associated with the Mubarak regime have re-entered political life”. The fallen protesters, contend some of them, were shot by members of the now-banned Islamist group, the Muslim Brotherhood.