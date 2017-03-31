Emmert: NCAA will decide next week whether to return to NC

He said he would have preferred a law adding protections for LGBT North Carolinians, but admitted that would not be possible with Republicans holding a supermajority in both houses of the state legislature.

Among other things, it repeals the best-known section of HB2: a requirement that transgender people use the public restrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificate.

HB142 was met with harsh criticism from the LGBT community, saying the compromised partial repeal does not do enough to protect their civil rights.

“It’s not a flawless deal, but it repeals House Bill 2 and begins to fix our reputation”, Cooper said Wednesday evening after the agreement was reached.

The law was passed in North Carolina a year ago. Since then, North Carolina has been buffeted by economic boycotts, job losses and public criticism, as sports leagues have relocated games, companies have canceled expansions and some tourists made a decision to spend their money elsewhere. The ACC moved its championship games out of state, and Duke and SC were forced to play an NCAA tournament game in Greenville, S.C., instead of Greensboro, N.C., this year. But it wasn’t clear if that would satisfy the NCAA, which made no immediate decision on North Carolina’s fate. On Thursday morning, after a brief floor debate, the state Senate on second reading approved 32-16 the measure that would repeal the law known as House Bill 2, popularly known as HB2. “But they have passed a bill now and it will be a great opportunity for our board to sit and debate and discuss it”.

After considering the size of the LGBT population in North Carolina, and the legal landscape and social climate that community faces in that state, HB2 directly put at risk nearly $5 billion in terms of federal funding and business investment, the Williams Institute for Sexual Orientation Law and Public Policy at the University of California concluded.

However, the measure bans cities from passing any nondiscrimination laws until 2020.

“.that will really come down to can they in fact host events there that reflect the values of the association in the venues that will be available for us”, Emmert said. “They’ve changed the law”. It was a very, very hard decision for the board to make.

The NCAA has already pulled seven championship events in baseball, soccer, lacrosse and other sports from North Carolina for the current academic year because of HB2.

Dollars aside, the NCAA sanctions are especially painful for North Carolina, where love of college basketball is part of the state’s very identity and where schools like Duke and the University of North Carolina are perennial powerhouses. “Now the question is, whether or not this new bill has changed the landscape sufficiently that the board’s comfortable in returning to North Carolina”.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the governing body for intercollegiate athletics in the USA, previously said North Carolina would not be considered for future championship events unless HB2 was repealed.

Discussions about tournaments in the state will take place in the “near future”, Swofford said, and any announcements from the conference will come after that. “So we’ll wait and see where it goes”, Emmert said.

Next year’s Final Four is slated for San Antonio. “I support the House Bill 2 repeal compromise that will be introduced tomorrow”.