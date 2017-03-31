Enda Kenny condemns ‘horrific’ tackle on Séamus Coleman

“To say I am disappointed for the player would be an understatement”. Because it was a little bit of both. It was one of “them”.

Asked if Bale’s challenge had been late, O’Shea replied: “Maybe, but thankfully I’m walking away from it, which is no problem”.

He said: “You expect it, obviously within reason”.

“There is no problem getting a hard tackle but if people are very late, and stuff like that, it is a different story. Hopefully it will heal quickly”.

“On another night there could have been two red cards”.

Angry Irishman and Evertonians picked up their phones to vent their frustrations at seeing Seamus Coleman left with a broken leg but targeted the wrong account.

The veteran, 35, said: “Hopefully he comes back as strong as ever. Ireland did what they needed to do”.

The goalless draw places Ireland on the same level with Serbia on 11 points at the top of Group D while Wales are four points behind, sitting in the fourth position.

The Ireland squad will resume full training at the FAI National Training Centre on Monday, 27 March in preparation for the “Three” International Friendly against Iceland on Tuesday, 28 March in Aviva Stadium.

Yet there are reasons to be cheerful, apart from the terrible injury to our captain.

Coleman was hurt in a challenge by Wales wing-back Neil Taylor, who was sent off as a result, 69 minutes into a stormy affair.

“We will deal with it and move on”.

“It’s five games gone, it’s exactly halfway [in the qualifying campaign]”, O’Neill said. Or, at least, we all wanted to.

“When you are playing England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, the games are going to be like that”. A hard-fought encounter saw Allen involved in the first major incident of the game when he was struck by the swinging forearm of Stoke City team-mate Glenn Whelan. He’s travelling at a great speed, he’s got to go for it, he gets a yellow card and he’s going to miss the next game. “Teams will definitely take points off each other”. But in our last campaign we had it. “We could have had a couple of better passes”.

Gareth Bale went close twice for Chris Coleman’s men before Taylor’s dismissal swung the pendulum in Ireland’s favour. “And you wouldn’t call Wales out of it either”, O’Neill added. Your boys were not coming off there with halos on their head.