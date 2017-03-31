Energy Dept Office Bans Terms Like ‘Climate Change’

As reported by Politico, a supervisor at the DoE’s Office of International Climate and Clean Energy told the staff in no uncertain terms that the phrases “climate change”, “emissions reduction”, and “Paris agreement” are not to be used in written memos, briefings, or any form of communication.

Politico reported the order Wednesday, citing anonymous sources inside the department.

The outlet went on to say Energy Secretary Rick Perry and his staff have a “visceral reaction” to mentions of climate change.

The Trump administration is continuing its war on climate change. In 2011, Perry claimed that “there are a substantial number of scientists who have manipulated data so that they will have dollars rolling into their projects”. As the Politico report stated, The Office of International Climate and Clean Energy “plays a key role in USA participation in the Clean Energy Ministerial and Mission Innovation, two international efforts launched under Obama that were created to advance clean energy technology”.

“We have definitively not received anything on banned words, not even orally”, a State Department official told Politico. Everyone is encouraged to finding different ways of talking about things. This would be like banning FEMA employees from talking about emergencies or management issues – an insane proposition that apparently makes all the sense in the world to the new administration.

A supervisor at the DOE global climate office asked staff not to use the phrases in memos and briefings within hours of President Trump’s Tuesday executive order that reversed many of former President Obama’s climate protections, the report said. “The only place the climate is not changing is in the minds of those in the Trump administration”.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) tweeted similarly, “Just because you ban the phrase doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist”.