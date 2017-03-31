Envoy vows Brexit will not change British role at UN

Britain is a European security powerhouse one of only two nuclear powers in the bloc and with some of the world’s most capable intelligence services.

Asked about the “exact same benefits” phrase on BBC Radio 4’s Today program, Davis said: “I make no apology for being ambitious about what we’re trying to do”.

Britain’s chief negotiator in the country’s divorce from the European Union today rejected suggestions the United Kingdom has threatened to end security cooperation unless it gets the trade deal it wants.

Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at TF Global Markets, thinks if there is a “fruitful negotiation” on the Brexit deal, then the pound, equities and investor confidence will rise in Britain.

We must deal with many rights and obligations that have been linked to membership.

“After that, it will be for parliament to determine what European Union legislation it wants to amend, repeal or improve – finally ending the supremacy of European Union lawmakers”, he said.

European Union leaders warned after a meeting Friday that the two years of talks triggered this week to negotiate Britain’s exit will be hard – but insisted they don’t want all-out economic or diplomatic conflict.

Tusk said the European Union will not punish Britain in the talks, saying that Brexit itself is “punitive enough”.

After receiving the letter, Tusk said about the British “we already miss you” while also finding something positive in Brexit.

However, Davis’ remarks have done little to appease critics, who have accused the government of using desperate tactics in an attempt to strengthen its negotiating hand ahead of exit talks getting underway in a few weeks’ time.

The British government on Thursday said thousands of European Union laws on everything from workers’ rights to the environment will be scrapped or replaced with United Kingdom equivalents to provide “clarity and certainty” to the people on the country’s plans after exiting the economic bloc.

“Once and only once we have achieved sufficient progress on the withdrawal can we discuss the framework for our future relationship”, European Council president Donald Tusk said at a press conference in Malta on Friday morning. That’s the point. We want a deal.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says “there’s lots of good will” among European Union partners since Britain triggered its divorce proceedings from the bloc.

The UK Parliament on Thursday released the Great Repeal Bill [text, PDF], outlining the process to solve issues that could arise out as Britain leaves the EU.