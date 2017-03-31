Eric Dier Targeted, Michael Carrick Rumours

Jose Mourinho has reportedly been given the backing to kick off a major transfer spree in the summer by bringing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier to Manchester United in a £40m deal.

“We provided all the tools to be a Premier League player”.

The 23-year-old isn’t playing in the centre of Mauricio Pochettino’s midfield regularly this season (of his 37 appearances in all competitions, only nine have come in the middle) due to the form of Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele, and if he is to maintain his position in the England side, he needs to be playing there.

“Analyse Eric Dier, from where he came”, Pochettino said ahead of Saturday’s trip to Burnley.

With Dier further forward, Spurs were able to seamlessly switch between 4-2-3-1 and a fluid three-at-the-back formation – similar to the system that has helped Conte turn Chelsea into champions-elect.

The Blues were rumoured to have tried to sign Sissoko last summer after his displays in Euro 2016 but lost out to the Lilywhites.

The England worldwide could be the player that kicks off United’s transfer dealings this summer, although Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is notoriously hard to negotiate with.

Another reason could be his ability to play in a back three, a system Mourinho has experimented with at times this season.

Arsenal can not be considered title contenders these days, so perhaps that is why Pochettino is eyeing up a Gunner to bolster his ranks. That season, he played as a full-back, as a centre-back, but never as a midfielder.

The two London clubs are also set to fight it out for the hand of Schalke striker Patrik Schick, says The Sun.