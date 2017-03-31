Etihad to lend US-bound passengers iPads as ban workaround

Etihad is offering First and Business Class passengers free wifi and iPads on all its US-bound flights from Abu Dhabi.

Qatar said it is offering a service at its gates where passengers with electronic items prohibited under USA rules will be collected and securely packed. Those traveling to the States would be able to download their work on to a USB drive before boarding.

Qatar Airways announced today that it will loan laptops to its business class customers on US-bound flights.

These are tagged and packed into secure storage in the plane hold, before being returned safely to customers on arrival in the US.

According to Emirates’ president, Tim Clark, the USA government’s laptop ban has created logistical challenges for the airline and the airports that handle its flights.

In a statement, Etihad said premium class passengers flying to the United States will receive wifi vouchers from the cabin crew with the onboard welcome drink.

The airline appreciates the importance of passengers being able to work on board its flights.

The airline will also offer an hour of free WiFi and discounted Internet access for the duration of the flight.

The security measure took effect on March 25. Etihad has previously said passengers could hand over prohibited devices at the gate in order to minimise the disruption.

Emirates said booking rates on United States flights fell 35 percent after President Donald Trump’s first travel ban which, like the electronics ban, only applied to Muslim-majority countries. The policy only covers nonstop flights to the US from 10 airports in North Africa and the Middle East.