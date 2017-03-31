EU Official Threatens to Support Ohio, Austin, Texas Secession

“The newly elected USA president was happy that the Brexit was taking place and has asked other countries to do the same”, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said. “If he continues this way, I will encourage OH or Texas to leave the United States”, he added, according to the translation of his remarks in German.

Nine months after the vote for the Brexit, the United Kingdom launched on Wednesday the historic process of exit from the European Union and began two years of hard negotiations to cut the ties of its unenthusiastic 44-year union with the mainland.

On Wednesday, Juncker addressed Brexit, saying it “should be the beginning of something new, something better”, and that, “we need to continue”.

The U.K.’s decision will make the European Union “more determined”, Tusk said, adding that the bloc would remain “united in the future, also during the hard negotiations” with the U.K.

The EPP is a political group that consists of political parties from across Europe.

The United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union became reality Wednesday when Prime Minister Theresa May notified the European Union of the country’s intention to leave within two years. Juncker’s remarks came a day after Britain formally notified the European Union that it meant to depart. “This is a historic moment from which there can be no turning back”.

In February, in an effort to fix relations, Vice President Pence voiced his support for the European Union.