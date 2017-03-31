President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a sweeping executive order rolling back a slate of Obama-era environmental regulations, in a move that will unravel a network of policies meant to cut carbon emissions and curb climate change.

But Rex Tillerson, the former Exxon chief executive who is now Secretary of State, and the President’s daughter Ivanka Trump are thought to be against the idea of “Clexit” – climate exit – because of the effect on the US’s diplomatic relations.

A coalition of 16 states and the District of Columbia said they will oppose any effort by the Trump administration to withdraw the Clean Power Plan or seek dismissal of a pending legal case before a federal appeals court in Washington.

The power-plant rule Trump is set to address in his order has been on hold since past year as a federal appeals court considers a challenge by coal-friendly states and more than 100 companies who call the plan an unconstitutional power grab.

Trump has called global warming a “hoax” and has repeatedly criticized Obama’s efforts as an attack on American workers and the struggling US coal industry. “The Trump administration can deny the reality of the climate crisis, but it can’t make it go away by simply telling government employees not to mention it anymore”.

The order makes good on Trump’s campaign pledge to unravel former President Barack Obama’s efforts to curb global warming, eliminating almost a dozen measures in an effort to boost domestic energy production, especially oil, natural gas and coal.

Beijing also sees renewable energy as a commercial opportunity. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, who represents the state’s 3rd District, and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who along with several other attorneys general successfully sued past year to block implementation of the Clean Power Plan.

Still, the Cabinet says it expects at least 62 percent of China’s power to come from coal in coming decades.

Instead, Van Nostrand said, economics is driving the decarbonization of the electric utility industry in the USA, and not EPA’s environmental policies.

But they believe efforts to revive coal ultimately will fail because many states and industries already have been embracing renewable energy or switching to natural gas. “You’re going back to work”.

Murray, though, contended the executive order will preserve the jobs and family livelihoods of thousands of coal miners, the jobs and family livelihoods that depend on them, and low-priced electricity for all Americans. “These are the people President Trump is helping with this executive order”.

Trump accused his predecessor of waging a “war on coal” and boasted in a speech to Congress that he has made “a historic effort to massively reduce job-crushing regulations”, including some that threaten “the future and livelihoods of our great coal miners”. Among those present for the signing were Capito and Morrisey.

“In particular, I hope that this action will result in full repeal of the Clean Power Plan, which ravaged coal country and was temporarily blocked by the Supreme Court past year”.

Jenkins and Manchin both applauded the action, too.

Opponents say the plan will kill coal-mining jobs and drive up electricity costs.

Activists worry that Trump’s order will undermine years of environmental progress: Even though the Clean Power Plan is tied up in court and not being enforced, about 85 percent of states are on track to meet its emissions-cutting goals anyway.